Eagled-eyed ARMYs notice the beautiful tune of hidden track from BTS’ Jimin’s new album featuring Jungkook

On March 24, BTS’ Jimin’s latest album FACE was released and in the CD version, there is a hidden track called 편지 or Letter. The song itself is soft with a beautiful tune from the harmonica. The lyrics talk about sweet feelings of love and how it gives them the confidence to take on any new experiences and face their issues. Jungkook’s beautiful voice shines through.

ARMYs notice Jungkook:

The day before, Jungkook went live and was cooking dinner. Towards the end, he played a tune on the guitar and while the ARMYs loved it, some of them noticed today that it is the same tune as the song. Jungkook had spoiled the song but in the best way possible. Many fans are extremely happy to see them working together again!

Jimin appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ for the first time as a solo artist and had an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. With Fallon's introduction, "BTS Jimin, the global pop music icon,'s first solo debut album 'FACE' has been released," Jimin appeared amid cheers from the audience. Regarding the fact that BTS was nominated for a total of 5 times at the 'GRAMMY AWARDS', Jimin thanked the fans, saying, "I was able to get nominated thanks to the fans who support me. I am always grateful to all the fans." He introduced, “Since I got interested in dancing in middle school, standing on stage has always been my dream and goal.” In addition, when asked about his favorite nickname, Jimin wittily answered "Jimin Fallon" and made the scene pleasant.

Regarding his first solo album 'FACE', Jimin explained, "It is an album that summarizes my emotions while going through a pandemic and looking back on the emotions I felt in that situation in chronological order. If many people sympathize with me, I think I will be able to accept them happily." and ended the interview with a dance move that matched the title song 'Like Crazy' with Fallon.

