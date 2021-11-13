'Easy On Me' singer Adele to perform on MBC's 'Show! Music Core' on THIS date

English singer-songwriter Adele will be making an appearance on the MBC music program 'Show! Music Core.' Adele will reportedly be making her appearance on the music show on November 27, Saturday at 3.15 pm KST (11.45 am IST) and will be singing her new single, 'Easy on Me.'

An official announcement was shared on MBC’s Twitter account, including a photograph of Adele! It’s not the first time Adele has appeared on the MBC program either. Back in 2016, Bae Cheol Soo‘s Music Camp aired an exclusive interview with the singer. While, rumours are rife that Adele will appear in person for the 2021 broadcast, it will likely be a live-streamed appearance like her previous work on MBC.

You can check out the tweet below:

Netizens are super stoked to watch Adele's performance on 'Show! Music Core'. They are also making hilarious edits of Adele sharing the stage with K-pop idols! 'Adele Sunbaenim' and 'Adele Eonni' even trended on Twitter thanks to the public’s surprise over the announcement.

Adele is scheduled to release her fourth studio album, 30, on November 19, 2021. She released the single 'Easy On Me' on October 15. Adele will perform a concert special on CBS titled Adele One Night Only on November 14, as well as an ITV special An Audience with Adele on November 21.

