'Eat 7 wings': Eric Nam challenges BTS' Jungkook to spicy wings tasting

In a recent video that was shared on firstwefeast TikTok handle, Eric Nam can be seen doing a rapid-fire round while trying out the spiciest chicken wings dipped in hot sauce. The video records House on a Hill singer's before and after reactions while eating the spiciest food. When asked who he would like to invite next to this spicy food challenge, he calls out one of the BTS members to try out.

Eric Nam challenges BTS' Jungkook to have 7 wings

Even before starting to eat, Eric Nam reacts that he can feel the water coming into his eyes, joking that the water there smells like fire. The I Don't Know You Anymore singer can be seen having a chicken wing that has the maximum spice level and screams saying, "OH MY GOD. MY LIPS ARE NUMB." He exclaims his nostrils are on fire and he pretends to be doing great when he is not. When asked who he would like to challenge next for trying this spicy food, Eric Nam remarks, "Jungkook of BTS, because he has a song called Seven and I wanna see him eat 7 wings". Clearly, the man is not over Jungkook's fiery song.

Fans come to Jungkook’s rescue

BTS fans called ARMY were quick to take note. They wished for the Seven singer to be on the show and take up the spicy food challenge. Some fans joked that BTS’ Jungkook would do this challenge easily without any setbacks given his expertise in having spicy food since elementary school. Others remarked that BTS' Jungkook would eat all the chicken wings and may even ask for more in a cute manner. One of the fans remarked sarcastically to be aware if BTS' Jungkook turns up on the show with 'homemade' sauces as he once mentioned during a live session with fans.

