Eat different continental food and we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Eat something from each continent, and in return, we’re going to determine which BLACKPINK alum your personality best matches with. And being a BLINK ourselves, we know you’ve thought about your ideal personality match from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of the group. So now, all you gotta do is take the quiz and find out which powerhouse your *energy* matches with!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ