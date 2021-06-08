Eat healthy for a day and we'll tell you which K Pop BFFs you will vibe with

Know your ideal K-pop BFF! Take the quiz now!

"One day when this cheer dies down, stay hey You are my soulmate For eternity, keep staying here hey You are my soulmate!" These beautiful lyrics from BTS' song 'Friends' resonates with what true friendships and soulmates are about. This song was co-written by BTS members Jimin and V, popularly known as VMin amongst fans, describing their rock-solid friendship over the years and how they are going to be soulmates forever.

K-pop idols spend an insane amount of time training and practising together. Idols grow up with their bandmates or fellow colleagues in the industry and develop deep bond and relationship with one another. Few equations fizzle with time, however, most friendships stand the test of time and if these friendships are meant for life, then usually they are immortalised as a song! Recently Wendy and Seulgi sang a duet 'Best Friend' dedicated to their friendship, which was included in Wendy's solo album, Like Water!

But have you wondered which K-pop idol BFFs do you best vibe with? Well, plan your meals for the day and we will reveal which K-pop idol BFF do you best match with! Sounds simple? Well then take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Which BTS member's line is it anyway?

Which BFF pair did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×