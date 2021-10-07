Eat Korean food & we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK made its mark on the world in 2016 when Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa debuted with their single album Square One, Whistle from the album quickly became their claim to fame as they skyrocketed to success. 5 years later, the girls have achieved massive successes not only in the music world but also fashion and social media!

With the help of their massive fandom BLINKS, the powerhouses have a cult-like following, great influence and lots on the horizon for the future. If, like us, you’re wondering which BLACKPINK member you’d get along with, take the quiz below and find out!

