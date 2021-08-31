Eat some breakfast and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

From their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has come a surprisingly long way. Thanks to their massive fan base aka BLINKS, inspirational stories and hard work that got the all-girl group to such heights. The group BLACKPINK consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has not only wowed fans with their music in Korea but also globally. Their international presence, be it with music, fashion, social media or even collaborations, has taken a hike since the very first day of their debut.

Over the 5 years, the girls have collaborated with powerhouses like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more. They have also made history at Coachella in 2018, executed their own Netflix show, become faces to some of the world’s most luxurious and exclusive brands and so much more. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

