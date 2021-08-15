Eat some Indian food and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

The South Korean all-girl group BLACKPINK has become synonymous with style, music, fashion and new trends. The 4 young members of the groups Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa aren’t only musical prodigies but also remarkable women with lots of talents. Since their debut in 2016, the band continues to inspire their large global fanbase aka the BLINKS with their inspirational success story. Over the 5 years since their debut, the girls have collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, had their own Netflix show, become the first female K-pop group to ever perform at Coachella and seemingly the group has just begun!

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

