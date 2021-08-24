Eat some snacks and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK is synonymous with style, music and fashion, not just in Korea but also globally. Helmed by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the 4 women have inspired their massive growing fandom aka BLINKS with their success stories. From hardworking trainees to global pop stars today, the young powerhouses have achieved this success in less than 5 years after their debut in 2016. And today, the powerhouses are on their way to global domination.

With a substantial social media presence, international collaborations with fellow pop stars, major fashion endorsements and their undeniable relatability to the millennials, the girls inspire on every level. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ