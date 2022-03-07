Eat your favourite breakfast and we’ll tell you if Dreamcatcher’s charming rapper Dami will join you

Lee Yu Bin or simply known by her stage name Dami is a Korean artist under Dreamcatcher Company. She is also the main rapper, lead dancer and vocalist of K-Pop girl group Dreamcatcher and a former member of MINX. On September 18, 2014, she debuted as a member of MINX with the single ‘Why Did You Come to My Home?’ On November 29, 2016, Happyface Entertainment announced that MINX would re-debut under the name Dreamcatcher, where two new members Gahyeon and Handong were added to the group.

In October, Dami, together with fellow members JiU, Siyeon and Yoohyeon, became contestants on the survival show ‘MIXNINE’. However, on December 10, it was announced that all four members would be leaving the show. With the third installment, the group announced their new comeback with their sixth EP, ‘Dystopia: Road to Utopia’ and its lead single ‘Odd Eye’, which was released on January 26, 2021. Dami and Siyeon released an OST for the drama Black Hole in two versions, the original version debuted at number 1 on K-OSTs chart and on number 5 on the Rock charts.

On July 1, Dreamcatcher announced their management contract with Pony Canyon will end on August 31, 2021. On July 30, Dreamcatcher made their comeback with the song ‘BEcause’ and the special EP ‘Summer Holiday’. In February 2022, it was announced that Dreamcatcher will release their second Korean studio album in April.

