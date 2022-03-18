Eat your favourite savoury treats and we’ll reveal if Kim Soo Hyun shares the same taste

Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor. One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, his accolades include four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards and one Blue Dragon Film Award. From 2012 to 2016 and in 2021, he has appeared in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list. He was selected as Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year in 2014 and was featured by Forbes in their 30 Under 30 Asia list of 2016.

He became a top Hallyu star as he gained further success with the fantasy rom-com ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013–14), and the variety-drama ‘The Producers’ (2015), which earned him three Daesang (Grand Prize). Followed by the box-office failure ‘Real’ (2017), he enlisted to complete his mandatory military service. He marked his successful return to acting with the romance drama ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020). In 2021 Kim Soo Hyun starred in Coupang Play's television series ‘One Ordinary Day’, based on the British television series ‘Criminal Justice’, playing Kim Hyun So – a normal college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of the murder case.

On December 21, 2021, Gold Medalist announced that it will produce and promote actor Kim Soo Hyun's digital human together with EVR Studio. That has an appearance like a real person and can use facial expressions and plans to be used in a variety of industries including entertainment, metaverse, movies, and advertising in the future.

