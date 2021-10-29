Eat your heart out & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST  |  24.6K
   
BLACKPINK
Eat your heart out & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like
BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have been making waves not just with their music but so much more! The pop icons have shot to fame for their eclectic dance moves, phenomenal trend-setting style, their influence and of course their music. Back in 2018, the group made history for Korean artists as they became the first female Korean band to ever take the stage of Coachella. 

 

The group has also made waves in style and beauty with their simplistic and sometimes not so subtle ways, their tracks like How You Like That, Lovesick Girls, Ice Cream among others have floored their fandom aka BLINKS time and again. If you’re wondering which of the group’s alums matches your personality, take the quiz below to find out!

 

Comments
Anonymous : I got jisoo unnie!!!!!!!!!!
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Lisa
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : I really stan Jennie and I got that I have personality like Jennie
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Rose
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : I got Miss Rosé
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : jisoo
REPLY 0 14 hours ago

