Eat your way through the day and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Ever since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has become synonymous with style, music, fashion, hard work and so much more. In the last 5 years since their debut, the girls have beautifully transformed from young trainees to international pop stars who are bringing Korean music to a global stage. With the support of their massive fandom aka BLINKS, the girls have grown to be one of the most powerful girl groups in the Korean music industry. From collaborations with Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more to their history-making performance at Coachella 2018, the girls have just begun.

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

