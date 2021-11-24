Eat your way through these snacks & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Unless you’re living under a rock, we’re pretty sure you’re aware if not completely encapsulated by the charms of South Korean all-girl band BLACKPINK. After debuting in 2016 with their hit anthem Whistle, band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have repped South Korean music across nations! Be it making history at Coachella in 2018 or collaborating with the likes of Lady Gaga, the all-girl band shows no signs of stopping.

If you’re wondering which of the BLACKPINK alums has personality traits like yours, take the quiz below and find out your true personality match!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ