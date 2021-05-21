ECHO MV: Eric Nam, Armaan Malik and KSHMR make the world a better place in this comforting EDM song

The track marks the first major collaboration between I-Pop and K-Pop and it is winning hearts. Read on to find out.

What a day for music today! On one hand, we have BTS' fiery and smooth new English single, Butter with a catchy tune that begins with a captivating bassline and bright synth sound. AleXa's charming new collaboration with Arabic pop Prince Bader AlShuaibi, Is It On and now we have an exciting collaboration between Eric Nam. Armaan Malik and KSHMR. The track is described as ‘the first K-pop meets I-pop collaboration', it is a soothing song with deep and meaningful lyrics.

Eric Nam and Armaan Malik had been teasing fans on social media about releasing new music, not divulging their collaborator' names. However, fans guessed it right and showered the trio of Armaan Malik, Eric Nam and KSHMR with a lot of love and blessings. Echo is a soothing and comforting song with a well-crafted EDM soundscape. Lyrically, the song talks about letting go and not trying to suppress your feelings. It speaks about how indecisive and fleeting relationships today are, bouncing back and forth like an echo. Armaan Malik's powerful vocals blend rhythmically with Eric Nam's velvety tenor, elevating the song to greater heights.

You can watch the music video below:

Platinum music producer KSHMR shared, "So happy to have collabed w/ Armaan & Eric on this one. Go check out 'Echo' now." Eric Nam also echoed KSHMR's sentiments and wrote, "Hope you all love #ECHO as much as we loved putting it together." Fans are in awe of this amazing crossover collab and we cannot wait to hear more music from this trio in the future.

