Ed Sheeran CONFIRMED to attend 2021 MAMA; Can we hope for a collab performance?

The stars seem to be aligning for this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards that are scheduled to take place on December 6. At the press conference on November 16, the company behind the awards show, CJ ENM announced its standing on multiple aspects.

A special performance by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been planned. As reported by Soompi, Chief Producer of Mnet said, “Ed Sheeran wrote BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance.’ He has some ties with K-pop. He’s the singer who sang ‘Bad Habits,’ one of the most-loved pop songs this year in Korea. He is preparing a MAMA version performance.”

Ed Sheeran has also worked on BTS’ ‘Make It Right’ and recently expressed his happiness on achieving his 4th Billboard Hot100 No.1 with BTS. A collaboration stage between two of the most loved musical acts in the world would be a wonderful addition to a night hosted by its first female presenter Lee Hyori. One can only hope we get to see them grace the stage together!

Special performances of boy group Wanna One and the 8 crews of Street Woman Fighter with their members are said to have been scheduled for the night. The CP further revealed that the Wanna One members, who gained popularity have grown in their own spots and a stage that looks like a ‘gift’ for the fans will be presented.

MAMA had previously revealed its new awards criteria along with the nominations list for this year’s show. Check out the full list here.

