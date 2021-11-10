Ed Sheeran opens up about writing songs for BTS; Peakboy shares an update on his song with V

With the never-ending popularity of BTS, the group whose influence only seems to be on the rise each day, one would think it is a tough job to get working with the South Korean boys. Grammy awarded English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has now found himself becoming very familiar with the group, being credited under 2 songs from the group.

Speaking about writing for BTS on ‘Make It Right’ and now ‘Permission to Dance’ when being asked if he “wrote K-pop”, Ed Sheeran called it a “big deal” to score his fourth Billboard No. 1 with the latter.

He mentioned his wish to be able to join hands with multiple artists in order to make a footing for himself as a songwriter. Ed Sheeran also noted the difference in the song choices for himself and others as the ones he makes for other artists, one being ‘Permission to Dance’. He called it a fun, pop song that is loved by the BTS fans as opposed to his own who might not like it. Check out the full video below.

On the other hand, a member of the insanely famous ‘Wooga Squad’ consisting of BTS’ V, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik had a tiny update for awaiting fans. V and Peakboy collaborated for the BTS member’s Christmas song ‘Snow Flower’. Since then, V had shared that the ‘GYOPO HAIRSTYLE’ singer and himself are working on a new track.

Recently, when a fan asked Peakboy about the track he replied with ‘Ing’ which can be understood as work in process.

[UPDATE]



Singer Peakboy answer on his IG story about #V's song:



Is the song producing requested by Mr. Kim Taehyung going well by any chance....?



Peakboy: Ing (meaning currently in the making/process of) pic.twitter.com/W1eVjjoYTw — bambibear (@HYBE_CRUSH) November 9, 2021

Well. we do hope all these collaborations keep coming our way!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the full list of nominations for 2021 Melon Music Awards feat BTS, NCT DREAM, IU & more