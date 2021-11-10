Ed Sheeran opens up about writing songs for BTS; Peakboy shares an update on his song with V
With the never-ending popularity of BTS, the group whose influence only seems to be on the rise each day, one would think it is a tough job to get working with the South Korean boys. Grammy awarded English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has now found himself becoming very familiar with the group, being credited under 2 songs from the group.
Speaking about writing for BTS on ‘Make It Right’ and now ‘Permission to Dance’ when being asked if he “wrote K-pop”, Ed Sheeran called it a “big deal” to score his fourth Billboard No. 1 with the latter.
He mentioned his wish to be able to join hands with multiple artists in order to make a footing for himself as a songwriter. Ed Sheeran also noted the difference in the song choices for himself and others as the ones he makes for other artists, one being ‘Permission to Dance’. He called it a fun, pop song that is loved by the BTS fans as opposed to his own who might not like it. Check out the full video below.
Ed Sheeran speaks on writing the #BTS hit #PermissionToDance pic.twitter.com/zfLtCnUzog— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) November 9, 2021
On the other hand, a member of the insanely famous ‘Wooga Squad’ consisting of BTS’ V, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik had a tiny update for awaiting fans. V and Peakboy collaborated for the BTS member’s Christmas song ‘Snow Flower’. Since then, V had shared that the ‘GYOPO HAIRSTYLE’ singer and himself are working on a new track.
Recently, when a fan asked Peakboy about the track he replied with ‘Ing’ which can be understood as work in process.
[UPDATE]— bambibear (@HYBE_CRUSH) November 9, 2021
Singer Peakboy answer on his IG story about #V's song:
Is the song producing requested by Mr. Kim Taehyung going well by any chance....?
Peakboy: Ing (meaning currently in the making/process of) pic.twitter.com/W1eVjjoYTw
Well. we do hope all these collaborations keep coming our way!
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: Here’s the full list of nominations for 2021 Melon Music Awards feat BTS, NCT DREAM, IU & more