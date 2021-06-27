Ed Sheeran X BTS again: BIGHIT Music confirms the former’s participation in new track

Another great collab is in the making! Read on more to find out.

A great news to start off the day is the powerful collaboration between Ed Sheeran and BTS coming to life, once again. The global superstars BTS are known to be constantly working on tracks, whether they have a comeback or not. Same is the case today. Before BIGHIT Music’s confirmation, the American Radio Show Most Requested Live uploaded a clip of their recent interview with Ed Sheeran, where the singer-songwriter spilled the beans about his participation.

In the clip, Ed Sheeran says, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.” After all hell broke loose on Twitter, with ARMYs expectations of yet another super cool song, BIGHIT Music responded to Newsen on the same day, June 27, confirming the same. They stated, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’ new song.” However, it is unclear which song the artist is participating in. Whether it is the new track that will be released in the CD version of ‘Butter’ or a future project.

Watch the clip below:

‘Butter’ CD version will be released on July 9, and BIGHIT Music has said the new track “will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy”. When asked for more details of the song, whether it would be in ‘Butter’ or a new project, the agency said, “We cannot confirm the details.”

Last time BTS worked with Ed Sheeran, they released the soulful track called Make It RIght, from their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

How excited are you for both the superstars working together again? Let us know in the comments below!

Which other Western artists have BTS collaborated with? BTS has collaborated with Lauv, MAX, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki and more. What songs has BTS worked on with Ed Sheeran? BTS has previously worked with Ed Sheeran on only one song. It's called 'Make It Right' Did Ed Sheeran write any songs for BTS? Yes. He co-wrote 'Make It Right' with Suga, J-Hope, RM and other songwriters.

