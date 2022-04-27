At Eighteen’s Shin Seung Ho & Juvenile Justice’s Lee Yeon join Park Ji Hoon starrer ‘Weak Hero’

Following the casting of Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Hong Kyung, the joining of Shin Seung Ho and Lee Yeon also raises expectations. Shin Seung Ho previously played the role of Sergeant Hwang Jang Soo, who viciously harasses his successor in 'DP', and showed realistic acting. In 'Juvenile Justice', Lee Yeon transformed into the role of Baek Seong Woo, a lawless kid, and received favorable reviews for her acting that transcends gender and age.

Shin Seung Ho plays an important role in the flow of the play by making a special appearance as Jeon Seok Dae, the leader of the runaways. Although he wields violence because of his situation, he is a character who has a repulsion against the organization's relentless violence. Shin Seung Ho is expected to delicately show the complex inner side of Jeon Seok Dae with his sincere eyes and wide acting that goes back and forth between hot and cold baths.

With Jeon Seok Dae, Lee Yeon plays the role of Young Yi, who belongs to the runaway family, and is preparing to show off her bold and unstoppable charm. Young Yi is the person who experiences the biggest change when she meets Si Eun, the main character that Park Ji Hoon will play.

'Weak Hero' is written and directed by Yoo Su Min, who won the Best Picture award at the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival, and is an action-growing drama that depicts the process of a weak boy becoming a hero in a differentiated way. It is based on the popular webtoon of the same name serialized on Naver.

