Either Way: IVE to pre-release first title track from their upcoming album I'VE MINE

IVE, a six-member group under Starship Entertainment will be releasing their new album I'VE MINE on October 13. The K-pop group has announced that they will pre-release the Either Way title track on IVE's YouTube channel. IVE made its debut in 2021 in the K-pop music industry. IVE's new album I'VE MINE consists of three title tracks, and Either Way is one of them.

IVE to pre-release the title track Either Way

IVE announced the release of Either Way, one of the title tracks from their upcoming album I'VE MINE. Either Way is the first title track from I'VE MINE. The song will be pre-released on IVE's YouTube channel on September 25 at 5:30 PM KST. The upcoming album has three title tracks. The concept photos for Either Way have also been released. The girls look dreamy in the newly released photos. Either Way creates a dreamy synth lyrical atmosphere that conveys the message of not being free from other people's gaze. Through Either Way's lyrics, IVE wants to show one's ironic life in modern society and their combined vocals evoke sympathy from the listeners. The live countdown to Either Way's release will start on IVE's YouTube channel. Head over to the link below to join the live countdown for the release of Either Way:

About IVE's new EP titled I'VE MINE

IVE's upcoming extended play titled I'VE MINE will be released on October 13. Previously the announcement about the group's new album was made by releasing teaser posters for three of its songs titled Either Way, Baddie, Off The Record. All three songs are labeled as the title tracks from I'VE MINE. The other songs on the album are Holy Moly, OTT, and Payback. Through I'VE MINE, IVE wants to show various images of them from different perspectives. They plan to convey a stronger message to their fans through the three title tracks that are entirely different from each other. The tracklist for I'VE MINE has also been released by IVE which you can check out below:

