Either Way MV out: IVE sings resonating emotional lyrics in first title track from upcoming album I'VE MINE

IVE dropped the music video for their latest single Either Way. The K-pop girl group members' awaited single was released on September 25. From heart-touching lyrics to heavenly vocals IVE's Either Way, the first title track from their upcoming EP I'VE MINE, is a song that deeply resonates with the youth of this generation.

IVE's Either Way music video out

On September 25, Starship Entertainment released the official music video of IVE's Either Way on their YouTube channel. Either Way is a pre-release track from the group's upcoming album I'VE MINE. The song is about how the world looks at a person and the effect of their harsh words. Giving out the message that you are good no matter how society looks at you, IVE has touched the hearts of fans already. The lyrics were written by Sunwoojunga and voiced by talented members of IVE. The wordplay of I as in Introvert, E as in Extrovert to different personality types turns into V as in "We". All three letters coming together to form IVE are beautifully depicted.

The visually surreal music video is coded with the daily struggles of the people in modern society. Fans got emotional after listening to this synth-pop, laced with whirlpool emotions. Fans appreciated the acting skills of the idols as they portrayed all the emotions effortlessly.

About IVE's EP I'VE MINE

I'VE MINE, IVE's forthcoming mini-album, is scheduled to be released on October 13. The K-pop girl group which is widely famous for their songs like After LIKE, I AM, LOVE DIVE, ELEVEN, and more, are all set to make a musical comeback next month. Previously, IVE had announced its new album by dropping the teaser posters for three of its songs, titled Either Way, Baddie, and Off The Record. The above-said songs are all the title songs from the mini album. Holy Moly, OTT, and Payback are the other songs on the album. IVE members wish to exhibit numerous sides of themselves from diverse views through I'VE MINE. They intend to send a stronger message to their followers with three title tracks that are very distinct from one another.

