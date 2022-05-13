Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol returns as the vicious Godman; To premiere on June 3
Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3, starring Bobby Deol in the lead, is set to premiere on June 3 this year.
Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 Trailer out
The makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 which has got the audience excited. The over two-minute trailer gave a glimpse of Baba Nirala’s (played by Bobby Deol) vicious world, his 'bhaymukht' (free from fear) personality and his greed for money and power. However, it also dropped hints how Baba Nirala will make an attempt to become ‘Bhagwan’ and his tiffs with his close aide. Will this new season will feature the end of Baba Nirala? This is one question that you will keep thinking about after the trailer.
Watch Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 trailer here:
Bobby Deol talks about Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3
Bobby Deol, who has completed 45 years in Bollywood, is certainly dropping hints of yet another powerful performance on the OTT platform. Talking about the series, Bobby had stated, “I am thrilled to work with Prakash Jha once again. Prakashji’s narrative of Aashram got me to sign it & this will always be a cherished project. The character keeps evolving in each season and its shades in Season 3 are one that's going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.”
Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 Release Date
Apart from him, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 will also star Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 is slated to premiere on June 3 on Mx Player.