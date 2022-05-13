Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol returns as the vicious Godman; To premiere on June 3

Bobby Deol has owned the digital medium ever since he had played the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the Aashram series. As much as we have hated the Kashipur Waale Baba in the series, everyone has been in awe of Bobby Deol’s performance. Post the stupendous success of the two installments of the Aashram series, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment. And now the wait is finally over as Bobby Deol has returned with the third installment which will be titled as Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3.

Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 Trailer out

The makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 which has got the audience excited. The over two-minute trailer gave a glimpse of Baba Nirala’s (played by Bobby Deol) vicious world, his 'bhaymukht' (free from fear) personality and his greed for money and power. However, it also dropped hints how Baba Nirala will make an attempt to become ‘Bhagwan’ and his tiffs with his close aide. Will this new season will feature the end of Baba Nirala? This is one question that you will keep thinking about after the trailer.

Watch Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 trailer here: