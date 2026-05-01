Ek Din Movie Review: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s love story catches pulse in second half

Plot

An invisible man, Dinesh Kumar Srivastava (not literally), essayed by Junaid Khan, from the IT department, silently loves Meera Ranganathan, played by Sai Pallavi, who works in another department. Being the nerdy IT guy, Dinesh is often overlooked by the rest of the staff, which further affects his already low self-esteem.

While Meera is vibrant, warm, and effortlessly loved by everyone around her, Dinesh remains the quiet observer, someone who feels deeply but struggles to express it. Their worlds are different, but emotions rarely follow logic.

Will Dinesh finally gather the courage to confess his feelings to Meera? Will she accept his proposal, or does life have entirely different plans for them? The answers to these questions form the premise of Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan.

What Works

The direction of the film ensures that you notice the detailing, because the heart of the screenplay lies in those micro moments. It is in the silences, the pauses, and the unsaid emotions where Ek Din truly shines.

The dialogues are witty and make the theatre laugh in unison, a quality that feels increasingly rare these days. They feel natural, sharp, and emotionally grounded, helping the audience stay invested in the characters.

The cinematography is beautifully scenic and complements the emotional tone of the film. The visual storytelling feels intimate and warm, while the music does complete justice to the narrative, elevating both the romance and the heartbreak without overpowering either.

Interestingly, the second half catches a stronger emotional pulse, making the film far more engaging as the story unfolds.

What Doesn’t Work

A few scenes feel slightly irrational, such as the one where Meera does not check her phone even once while searching for answers to important questions. Moments like these make the emotional conflict feel less convincing than intended.

The film’s pace is also a little slow, especially in the first half, where the narrative takes time to settle. While the slow-burn treatment works in parts, a tighter edit could have made the emotional payoff stronger and more impactful.

Some conflicts also feel underexplored, leaving certain emotional beats without the depth they deserved.

Watch the trailer of Ek Din below:

Performances

Sai Pallavi immerses herself in Meera’s character seamlessly and once again proves why she remains such a compelling performer. She beautifully captures Meera’s emotional arc, from being a happy-go-lucky, carefree girl to someone carrying heartbreak and emotional vulnerability. Her performance feels honest and effortless.

Junaid Khan is growing steadily as an actor and plays Dinesh with finesse. His portrayal of a man battling self-doubt, silence, and unspoken love feels sincere and relatable. He particularly stands out in the quieter moments where emotions speak louder than words. Together, their chemistry feels soft, believable, and emotionally rooted in realism rather than cinematic grandeur.

Final Verdict

If you are a hopeless romantic or someone who has experienced one-sided love, Ek Din will definitely make you manifest an ‘ek din’ in your own life. The film understands the ache of loving someone quietly and the hope that often survives in silence. It may not be a perfect love story, but it is sincere, warm, and emotionally resonant enough to stay with you.

Spoiler alert: You may also walk out of the theatre planning your trip to Japan.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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