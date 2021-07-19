Ek Duaa Trailer OUT: Esha Deol’s maiden production venture is an eye opener to the existing gender inequality

Esha Deol steps into production with Ek Duaa. She took to her, Twitter handle to announce the trailer of this film, and it is based on a hard-hitting reality of gender discrimination in the family.

Sometime back, it was announced that Esha Deol would debut as a producer with ‘Ek Duaa’. Well, finally, the trailer of this film is out. Along with producing Ek Duaa, Esha will also be seen as the leading lady of the film. Ram Kamal Mukherjee will direct it, and Esha to play a Muslim woman named Abida, who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter. From what we can understand from the trailer, it is clear that the actress has two kids, a son and a daughter. Unfortunately, her family sidelines her little daughter and always pampers their son.

Abida and her family are struggling from financial crisis, and her on-screen husband is struggling to give basic amenities to his family. The trailer also showcases a scene where Abida’s mother-in-law advises them to have another son and considers sons a blessing. We see Abida’s daughter Duaa feeling left out as her father takes her brother to school but not her. Duaa’s father and grandmother also buy new toys for her brother but look through her. Esha Deol herself took to her Twitter handle and tweeted the trailer.

Our film "Ek Duaa" premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on @VootSelect . Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas & blessings. Checkout the trailer here: https://t.co/fvrmk1ge2s pic.twitter.com/XBMxPxLHwF — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 19, 2021

Ek Duaa will premiere on Voot Select on July 26, 2021. Along with Esha Deol, her husband Bharat Takhtani will also produce the movie under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF).

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Esha Deol had recently opened up about her decision to turn a producer. She said, “When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connection with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”

