  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ek Duaa Trailer OUT: Esha Deol’s maiden production venture is an eye opener to the existing gender inequality

Esha Deol steps into production with Ek Duaa. She took to her, Twitter handle to announce the trailer of this film, and it is based on a hard-hitting reality of gender discrimination in the family.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:39 am
Ek Duaa Trailer OUT: Esha Deol’s maiden production venture is an eye opener to the existing gender inequality Ek Duaa Trailer OUT: Esha Deol’s maiden production venture is an eye opener to the existing gender inequality (pic credit - Ek Duaa Trailer/YouTube)
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sometime back, it was announced that Esha Deol would debut as a producer with ‘Ek Duaa’. Well, finally, the trailer of this film is out. Along with producing Ek Duaa, Esha will also be seen as the leading lady of the film. Ram Kamal Mukherjee will direct it, and Esha to play a Muslim woman named Abida, who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter. From what we can understand from the trailer, it is clear that the actress has two kids, a son and a daughter. Unfortunately, her family sidelines her little daughter and always pampers their son.

Abida and her family are struggling from financial crisis, and her on-screen husband is struggling to give basic amenities to his family. The trailer also showcases a scene where Abida’s mother-in-law advises them to have another son and considers sons a blessing. We see Abida’s daughter Duaa feeling left out as her father takes her brother to school but not her. Duaa’s father and grandmother also buy new toys for her brother but look through her. Esha Deol herself took to her Twitter handle and tweeted the trailer.

Check it out:

How did you like the trailer of Ek Duaa? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia reveals they are 'treading with caution' in her 2nd pregnancy after Angad Bedi contracted COVID 19 

Credits :Voot/YouTube

You may like these
Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin & Lucy Boynton’s stories will melt your heart in Modern Love S2 trailer; WATCH
Shershaah Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's tale of Captain Vikram Batra's valour to be out Aug 12
14 Phere Trailer Out: Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda starrer is a tale of two weddings with a twist
Bhuj: The Pride Of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt & Co promise a tale of valour and sacrifice
The Empire teaser out: Nikkhil Advani's digital magnum opus is a visual treat for fans
Marvel’s ‘What If?’ First Trailer: Iron Man & Captain America reassemble for an epic; HERE’s when it releases
Anonymous 2 hours ago

What a beautiful name DUA /adree

Anonymous 14 hours ago

The trailer of Ek Duaa looks promising. Looking forward