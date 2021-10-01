Ek Thi Begum 2 Ep 1 Review: Anuja Sathe starrer returns to finish what it started in a compelling way

Show Name: Ek Thi Begum 2

Show Cast: Anuja Sathe, Chinmay Deepak Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Ajay Gehi, Ankit Mohan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Shahab Ali, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar

Show Director: Sachin Darekar and Vishal Vimal Modhave.

Show Platform: MX Player

It is believed that 'revenge is a dish that is best served cold' and for those who have seen the first season of MX Player's Original show Ek Thi Begum starring Anuja Sathe in the lead, they would understand the emotion behind it. Now, as the second season of Ek Thi Begum is out, the makers make no attempt to change the course of Ashraf's (Anuja Sathe) journey and dive straight into it. Having lost her husband in the first season, Ashraf was out to get Maqsood by hook or crook. However, at the end of the first season, she gets brutally attacked and is shown almost dead.

If you've not seen the season ahead, you could leave the review right here as there may be SPOILERS AHEAD. As the first episode of Ek Thi Begum 2 begins, we're back in Ashraf's world where she's stabbed brutally by the men of the gangster she's after. However, her vow to avenge her beloved husband's murder keeps her alive and her second life begins. In nursing her back to good health, her husband Vikram Bhosale leaves no stone unturned and he goes the extra mile to put her out of harm's way. However, Ashraf doesn't want to stray from her path and decides to pursue her revenge without support from Vikram and with a new identity.

What comes next is how Ashraf begins her life as Leela Paswan, a new woman with a new life but the same motive to overturn Maqsood's empire and seek revenge. While Ashraf's life takes a new turn, in the gang world, Maqsood celebrates her end but continues to grow his empire.

In the second season's first episode, Ashraf aka Leela's revenge takes the centre stage once again and the performance by Anuja Sathe as a woman who is scorned is compelling. In an episode of almost 35 minutes, we get to see her rebirth physically and mentally into a much stronger woman. Ashraf's vulnerability after the brutal attack is captured well by Anuja. Chinmay Mandlekar, who plays Vikram Bhosale, ends up nailing his act as a caring and understanding husband for a wife who is on a dangerous mission.

The first episode of Ek Thi Begum 2 makes for a compelling watch due to the well-written story and a strong act put up by the show's lead Anuja Sathe. For us, the show's gritty storyline and a decent act by leads intrigue one right from the word go into the world of Ashraf and Maqsood and a journey of revenge.

Note: This review is based on the first episode of the series.

