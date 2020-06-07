Ekta Kapoor lashes out at Hindustani Bhau for rape threats post filing FIR, says 'Won’t bow down to bullying'

Ekta Kapoor went on to say, "This gentleman thinks he's the 'patriot of the year'. He decided to come and abuse my mother and me and got his trolls to do the same. We have received rape threats on a social platform."

Ekta Kapoor's web show Triple X seems to have landed in trouble as an FIR has been filed against her (by Bigg Boss 13 contest for inappropriate intimate scenes depicting Indian army. The story is based on the lives of army personnel and Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) chairman Major T.C. Rao also went on to called the content highly objectionable and added how it could demoralise our armed forces. And while Ekta stayed quiet until now, she spoke up about it during a recent discussion with the likes of Shobha De, Gul Panag, Malini Agrawal, and Gurdeep Kohli.

Ekta went on to say how when she came to know about the FIR, the content was removed because of the certification. However, she did add that she does not have any issues in putting out an apology to all the army wives, however, what irked her the most was that it lead to cyberbullying despite them putting everything to a stop. She said, "This gentleman thinks he's the 'patriot of the year'. He decided to come and abuse my mother and me and got his trolls to do the same. We have received rape threats on a social platform."

She went on to say how she does not think this is about any of those things that the FIR has been lodged about anymore because the irony is, while talking about inappropriate sexual content, the person is actually making rape threats. She highlighted, how this only means that the said person is implying, "That means sex is bad but rape is okay."

Ekta revealed how it was not a big deal for her to issue an apology since respecting the army is something she does and it was a fictional character and the mistake has now been rectified. However, she said that now, she will take a stand because this can happen with any girl. She said how she will take the route of standing up to the cyberbullying and added how if they decided to put her nudes on the internet or call her names, they can do it to any girl.

