Ekta Kapoor’s His Storyy poster called out for plagiarism by Sudhanshu Saria; Says ‘This culture must end’

The makers of His Storyy has unveiled the poster of the web series today and it has been making the headlines for all the negative reason.

Plagiarism is a serious issue in the entertainment industry and several projects have often faced allegations about the same. And while several filmmakers have been struggling with the issue, television czarina Ekta Kapoor has been accused of plagiarism courtesy of her upcoming web series His Storyy. As the makers have unveiled the first poster of the new web series on Friday, social media has been abuzz with a striking resemblance with the poster of the 2015 film LOEV which also revolved around same sex relationships.

Soon, LOEV director Sudhanshu Saria also expressed disappointment towards Ekta Kapoor and the team of His Storyy in a series of tweet. He even shared the poster of his movie along with the poster of His Storyy and tweeted that the original poster has been ripped off indecently. Sudhanshu tweeted, “WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy. Thirteen months of back and forth and so many drafts by the amazing minds at @TalkPigeonCo with oversight by @jahanbakshi and amazingly illustrated by artist @rohanpore just ripped off without any decency.”

Furthermore, Sudhanshu urged everyone to end this culture of plagiarism and wrote, “Am glad they liked our poster; am glad they're telling a queer story but why do this? What is the need? We made our poster with no funds to speak of. Why have massive machinery like @altbalaji @ZEE5India if you can't even come up with your own poster? Alerting my fellow artists @satyadeepmisra @MrinalDutt02 @Suparn -- if you didn't know, now you do. @ektarkapoor @TweetBaljit @ThisIsHowWeDing Let's all do better. As a producer, I apologise to my collaborators and artists for not being able to protect their work better. Please feel RT and Share. This culture must end. @arfilaamba @ShivPanditt @sidmenon1 #LOEV.”

Take a look at Sudhanshu Saria’s tweet.

WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy // Thread pic.twitter.com/ljQ9vNSa0a — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Helmed by Suparn S Varma, His Storyy features Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj and Mrinal Dutt in the lead and has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Tanveer Bookwala. We wonder what the His Storyy producers have to say about this.

