Ekta Kapoor says 'stakes just got higher' as Puncch Beat season 2 begins streaming

OTT platforms are proving to be the ultimate spot to binge watch your favourite shows and this weekend is no different. One such streaming platform offering brand new content this weekend is Alt Balaji which will bring back the popular 2019 show Puncch Beat. After a successful season one, the cast of Puncch Beat has reunited for a brand new season which hits the streaming platform today.

Starring Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi, the show set around the lives of students of Rosewood High School in Dehradun will see double the drama, romance and scandals. This season will also have Splitsvilla 11 fame Samyuktha Hegde in a prominent role. This time around, we'll get to see the students as seniors.

While the show's fans are naturally excited, so is Ekta Kapoor. The producer took to social media to share her excitement as she wrote, "Puncch beat season 2 D-day is FINALLY here! The stakes just got higher at Rosewood High! #PuncchBeat Season 2 aa gaya hain with high school romance, rivalry, and power-packed punches #PuncchBeat Season 2 streaming now on @ALTBalaji."

Both Priyank and Siddharth have been sharing some BTS photos from Puncch Beat Season 2 over the last few days. Check it out below:

Apart from Alt Balaj, the show is reportedly also streaming on MX Player. Are you a fan of Puncch Beat? Let us know in the comments below.

