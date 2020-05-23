Elite: Spanish drama series renewed for season 4 with a few cast changes

Popular Spanish drama series Elite has been renewed for season 4 at Netflix. The announcement was made on the show’s official social media channels on May 22. “It’s official, we’ll be back for season 4,” the tweet read. Season 3 of the series, which is one of the streamer’s best performing Spanish originals, premiered on the streaming platform two months ago and it was an overnight hit. According to Netflix, last year, the show was seen by more than 20 million households.

The cast of the show, including Miguel Bernardeau and Claudia Salas, confirmed the via a video from their homes in quarantine. However, it is not yet sure when season 4 will be available streaming, considering how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the production of shows and films across the world. “I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of season 4 and they look so good,” Bernardeau says in the clip. “You better be prepared, because it’s intense,” Aron Piper adds.

The teen series, written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, follows the intrigue at Las Encinas, an exclusive boarding school in Spain. The students of this school belong to insanely wealthy families, apart from three kids from working-class families. The tug of war between class and culture sparks endless confrontations between the students eventually leads to murder.

According to a report by Deadline, a number of cast members, including Mina El Hammani, Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico, and Jorge López, have revealed that they were leaving the show and will not feature in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós will be reprising their roles in the upcoming episodes.

