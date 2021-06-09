  1. Home
Elizabeth Olsen confirms WandaVision Season 2 is NOT returning: It's definitely a limited series

Featuring on a recent virtual chat with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that WandaVision is definitely a limited series.
Marvel's WandaVision delighted millions of fans when the show hit the streaming platforms early this year. WandaVision was a big hit among fans. However, much to their disappointment, lead star Elizabeth Olsen in a recent interview revealed that fans shouldn't be hopeful. Featuring on a recent virtual chat with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen confirmed that WandaVision is definitely a limited series. 

Big Bang Theory alum Kaley asked Olsen whether the popular show will come back. To which, the Marvel actress said, "No, it's definitely a limited series."

She did not leave it at that and further elaborated on the same by saying, "I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people (come back to life)." While Elizabeth Olsen does have a point, fans of WandaVision may definitely be disappointed. 

Olsen added that she "would be shocked" if WandaVision was renewed. "The thing that I did learn through (my Facebook Watch series) Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television. I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people, it's exhausting and it just feels really good." 

Well, we guess only time will tell WandaVision's return!  

