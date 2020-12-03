Elliot Page to continue playing Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy

For the unversed, Elliot Page plays a pivotal role in the popular series titled The Umbrella Academy. It airs on the streaming platform Netflix.

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page recently announced on social media about being a non-binary transgender person. The heartfelt note on social media has won hearts everywhere with many netizens and celebs alike coming out in support of Page. Among them are Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus. He earlier announced, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here.”

For the unversed, Page is seen playing the role of Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, a popular Netflix series that is set against the backdrop of the life of a family of superheroes. For the unversed, Vanya’s character is that of a cisgender woman who possesses the supernatural power of using sound to unleash force. Now, the good news is that Elliot Page will continue to play the character in the series and no plans have been made to change the gender.

For the unversed, Page’s name has also been changed and updated on the credits section of The Umbrella Academy’s IMDb page. Not only that but Netflix is reportedly planning to update Elliot Page’s name across all the titles in the metadata which are available for watching at the streaming platform. The news comes at a time when there were suggestions on the part of a few commentators for recasting the role of Vanya Hargreeves played by Elliot Page.

Credits :Variety

