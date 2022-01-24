Emilia Clarke kicks off Secret Invasion shoot; Set photos reveal her character meets THIS MCU character

Emilia Clarke is all set to make her Marvel debut with the upcoming series, Secret Invasion. While it has still not been revealed what role the actress will be portraying, recent photos from the UK sets of the show, gave a glimpse of the Game of Thrones star joining the shoot. Clarke was seen on set with Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

In a video from the set that has been going viral as per Screen Rant, Clarke's character can be seen shooting for a scene with Smulders who plays the role of Maria Hill in MCU. Cobie's former Agent of SHIELD will be seen joining her former boss Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury for the show.

With Clarke shooting alongside Jackson and Smulders, speculations about her role being that of SWORD's Abigail Brand have been getting stronger. As for the rest of the cast, it was previously confirmed that the show will also star Olivia Colman, Christopher MacDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. Ben Mendelsohn will also return as the Skrull known as Talos.

Last year, Emilia Clarke spoke about starring in the Marvel project and what it means to her. She added, "I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool", via Comic Book.

A release date for Secret Invasion hasn't been confirmed as of yet by Marvel. The show is among the studio's new list of shows that will release this year including Moon Knight, She-Hulk among others.

