Emilia Clarke reveals if she will return for Games of Thrones' spin-off show about Kit Harington's Jon Snow

Last week, Game of Thrones fans received the happy news about Kit Harington's return as Jon Snow with an all-new spin-off show based on his character. Recently, author George RR Martin also confirmed the same and Harington's co-star Emilia Clarke has also opened up about the same as she addressed the new show in an interview with BBC. Emilia who played Daenerys Targaryen of GOT was shown to be Snow's love interest in the final seasons.

In the finale though, Snow ended up killing Daenerys' character. Although when the spin-off show was announced, many wondered if it will also consist of Clarke's return to the GOT universe. Speaking about the same, she told BBC, "No, I think I'm done." Although Clarke had some interesting insights to offer about the upcoming show as she praised Harington.

Talking about its development, she said, "He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening…It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

In the Game of Thrones finale, Jon Snow after killing Daenerys, rode into the north with Ghost, his dire wolf and the wildlings to live out the rest of his days. It's not clear yet whether the series will capture Jon's days in the solitude. There have been many questions among fans about which characters would return for Snow's story to continue on.

