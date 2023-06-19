Emily in Paris 4: Release date, cast, and plot; Here's everything we know about Netflix's comedy drama series

Romantic comedy-drama series Emily in Paris became an instant hit when it premiered in October 2020, on Netflix. The Lily Collins starrer received flak for portraying Paris as well as French people stereotypically but it didn't affect its run or success as it aired three seasons and is all set for the release of the fourth one soon Keep reading to know more details about the upcoming season including exclusive information revealed at Tudum.

Emily in Paris exclusive details from Tudum

Netflix's annual fan event Tudum sees the streaming platform announce release dates, first looks, exclusive clips, sneak peeks, and more of various upcoming shows for fans across the world. Collins, who stars as the main character, Emily Cooper, teased what can be expected from the upcoming fourth season of Emily in Paris. "It's safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season. Surprise, it does not end there," the 34-year-old British-American said.

The questions season four might give answers to include if Alfie is still heartbroken, will Gabriel get his Michelin star, will Mindy go to Eurovision, will Sylvie's rekindled love last, and will Emily and Gabriel finally get together. Collins said there would be more fun, more fashion, and more drama in store for the fans in season four. She also hinted at a new season four location by saying that fans might see Emily on an exciting Roman holiday.

Emily in Paris synopsis, cast and release date

The official synopsis of Emily in Paris reads, "After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance." Apart from Collins who plays the main character Emily Cooper, the series stars Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

There is no official release date for Emily in Paris season four since the ongoing writer's strike has impacted the production of the show, delaying the filming by around two months. Though fans were expecting the release of the fourth season towards the end of this year, the strike may have pushed those plans further along. The Golden Globe-nominated series has had a 10-episode-long season each, so fans can possibly expect another 10 episodes in season four of Emily in Paris. It first premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020.

