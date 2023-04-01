Emily in Paris famed Ashley Park shows support for BLACKPINK's Jisoo solo debut

Ashley Park, the breakout star of the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris', has shown her support for BLACKPINK's Jisoo as she makes her solo debut. The actress uploaded a reel of Jisoo’s debut song ‘FLOWER’ on her Instagram story.

How Ashley Park showed her support

Ashley Park took to her Instagram and reposted a reel shared by American choreographer Kyle Hanagami. She wrote, “Couldn't be happier for stunning Jisoo and unparalleled choreographer of her first single Kyle Hanagami”

Apart from her role in 'Emily in Paris', Ashley Park is also an accomplished Broadway actress and singer. She has starred in productions such as 'Mean Girls' and 'The King and I', and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

A long-awaited solo debut

Jisoo, who is one of the members of the world-renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, released her first solo album on March 31. The album is titled 'ME', with the track ‘FLOWER’.

Ashley Park's support for Jisoo has not gone unnoticed by fans. Many have praised the actress for using her platform to show support for another Korean artist, especially as K-pop continues to gain popularity around the world.

As for Jisoo, her solo debut has been a long-awaited moment for BLACKPINK fans. The group has become a global phenomenon since their debut in 2016, and each member has also pursued solo activities in various fields such as music, fashion, and acting.

About Jisoo

Jisoo was born on January 3, 1995, in South Korea. She is a well-known singer and actress, and a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK, which was formed by YG Entertainment in August 2016. In addition to her music career, Jisoo has also ventured into acting. She made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the 2015 series ‘The Producers’, and later landed her first leading role in the JTBC series Snowdrop (2021-22). Jisoo recently made her solo debut with the release of her single album ME on March 31. Along with her native Korean, Jisoo can also speak English, Chinese, and Japanese.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BIGHIT MUSIC has announced that BTS' J-hope would enlist as an active-duty soldier