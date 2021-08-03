Emily in Paris: Author Deborah Copaken CLAIMS TV mogul Darren Star didn't properly credit her for the script

Looks like the web series on Netflix, Emily in Paris has some controversies to answer. Deborah Copaken, the best-selling author for Shutterbabe, The Red Book, and Between Here and April, in her upcoming memoir, has claimed that program creator Darren Star didn't adequately credit her for her part of the work in the popular and Emmy-nominated Netflix show.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Darren Star has denied Copaken's claims. However, the latter claims that a lot of her life experiences have contributed to the storyline of the series. A representative of Star, while providing a statement to Entertainment Weekly has rejected Copaken's claims as "blatantly false," and reportedly have also been adjudicated by the Writers Guild of America "who determined her claims had no merit."

Meanwhile, neither Copaken's nor Netflix's representatives have commented further on the matter. According to Copaken's upcoming memoir Ladyparts, via Entertainment Weekly, Star had asked Copaken to help flesh out the pilot, given the latter had lived in Paris in her twenties. Following her contributions to the storyline, the author was given $5000 out of Star's own pocket who was like a "brother" to Copaken, along with a promise of a guaranteed job in the writers' room if the show had the green signal. However, Copaken also added that she did not insist on a written contract.

The author then described how some of the storylines from the show were directly taken from her life, including the part where Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo will fall out of love with his girlfriend, and Lily Collin's Emily's experience in pharmaceutical marketing, exactly like Copaken herself had.

According to the author, via Entertainment Weekly, she and Star would pass the script back and forth, and in the meantime, she would add "appropriate French turns of phrase and cultural idiosyncrasies." However, when the show was approved and months passed, she claimed to have been "patient and scriptless."

Meanwhile, according to the statement provided to Entertainment Weekly by Star's representatives, Copaken's claims have been termed as "nonsensical", stating that credits to the show are not for Darren Star to give, "that's for Guild to decide."

