Emily In Paris creator REVEALS what to expect from S2; Says ‘lot of fallout happens’ from where they left off

Emily In Paris creator Darren Star recently revealed that season 2 will be nothing like fans expected and revealed what they have in store for the upcoming season.

After revealing that Emily In Paris season 2 filming has finally begun in Paris with Lily Collins, the popular show’s makers are opening up about what to expect this season. In a recent chat with Variety, series creator Darren Star got candid about what the sequel season will bring and teased that it involves Emily not getting a pass with French culture. “Emily will embrace the city a little bit more,” Darren said. “When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in second season.”

He added that Emily could be “more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language.” As far as romance, Darren said to expect many “unexpected storylines”: “There was a twist a the end of the first season that she did not see coming, and I think there’s a lot of fallout that happens from the that in the new season.”

In case you’ve missed the first season, let us catch you up: Here’s the plot of season 1: Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

