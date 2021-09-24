Emily in Paris: Lily Collins’ romantic comedy releases first look photos from Season 2; Seen yet?

Say hello (or better say Bonjour) to the first look photos from Emily in Paris’ Season 2, and Lily Collins as Emily is glowing brighter than ever! The photos have some of the OG cast including Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Camille Razat as Camille.

The pictures have been posted on Emily in Paris’ official social media handle. “More looks, more Emily, more PARIS!!! Season 2 first look photos are giving us everything,” said the post’s caption. While not much has been confirmed about the second season, it is clear that the major cast members haven’t changed, and there have been new additions as well.

Spoiler alert, if you haven’t watched Season 1 but for the unversed, the first season concluded with Emily getting her marketing job back from Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) which also denoted and her and the love of her life Gabriel posted in the same city. In one of the photos, Lily Collins’ Emily can be seen having a date with another man (who we don’t remember watching in Season 1) with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Take a look at the photos:

These Emily in Paris Season 2 first look photos are comin' in haute pic.twitter.com/lanU8UEpIP — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

Fans in the comments took to questing about the show's release date, but that hasn't been announced by the makers yet. The second season, however, is supposed to be on the streaming platform during the later half of this year. Interestingly, the first season of the show, being one of Netflix’s biggest hits, had earned two Emmy nods (in comedy series and production design) but couldn’t manage to win the awards this year.

