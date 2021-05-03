Emily in Paris: Netflix announces season 2 is now in production with Lily Collins through fun video; Watch

Netflix recently revealed that Emily in Paris has finally started filming its second season and we couldn’t be more excited! See their fun announcement below.

Emily in Paris season two is finally in the works! Netflix just revealed that Lily Collins has officially started filming the beloved show. Netflix announced the news with a fun video, you can watch it here. The streaming platform wrote: “Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production!” alongside the video.

The video in question featured the cast of the show, including lead Lily Collins announcing that they are back. From the looks of it, it seemed like the short film had been shot on the sets of the highly-anticipated show.

In case you’ve missed the first season, let us catch you up: Here’s the plot of season 1: Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Back in February 2021, the show being one of Netflix‘s smash-hit shows last year was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Show in the comedy category after its massive success. The show’s star, Lily Collins, was also nominated for her work in the series, she even expressed gratitude on Instagram after earning the nomination.

Credits

