Emily in Paris: Netflix RENEWS Lily Collins starring series for seasons 3 and 4

Emily in Paris, the Netflix popular series, has been extended for two more seasons, which means viewers will be able to follow Emily's adventures not only in Season 3 but also in Season 4. The streamer announced the news on social media, posting a photo of Lily Collins with the message, "Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 and Season 4!"

Emily in Paris, created and executive produced by Darren Star, follows Emily as she moves from her home in Chicago to Paris after the firm she works for purchases a French luxury marketing company. Season 2 follows Emily as she becomes more comfortable in Paris, but still has difficulties navigating the quirks of French life. Emily is determined to focus on her profession after becoming caught up in a love triangle with her neighbour and her first genuine French friend. However, she meets a fellow expat in French class who both annoys and attracts her.

Emily in Paris' unexpected renewal for Seasons 3 and 4 comes at a time when people are paying careful attention to whatever individual programmes Netflix chooses to continue. The business is known for cancelling fan-favorite shows such as the live-action Cowboy Bebop without explanation, causing fans to wonder why the choice was made.

Meanwhile, as per Comicbook, Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper, among returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurrent guest actress Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. Fortunately, two more seasons of Emily in Paris are promised, so fans only need to wait for word on when Season 3 will begin production.

