Emily in Paris S2 trailer: Chaos & drama follow Lily Collins as she tries to make the most of her French life

Emily in Paris’ highly-anticipated second season is almost here and Netflix just released its trailer! Reprising her title role in the series, Lily Collins can be seen back in action as Emily Cooper. The character, much like in the first season of the show, can be seen struggling with her job and trying to make the most of her time while she’s in Paris, on her journey she meets new men, makes new friends and tries to get out of old chaos that surrounds her life. Fans will also see, as expected, a lot of awe-worthy fashion moments against the backdrop of romantic Parisian life.

The official synopsis by Netflix read: Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her. You can watch the trailer here:





Other than Lily Collins many stars from the previous seasons are reprising their roles including Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), Camille Razat (Cami) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Recurring stars include Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree) and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G).

