Emily in Paris Season 1 Precap: Before Season 2, a look at Emily Cooper's chaotic life in the city of love

Lily Collins' Emily Cooper is all set to take us back on a trip to Paris as she navigates her career and relationships in the city of love for the second season. With the new season of the show dropping in a few days, we bet you're already thinking about what all happened last season. Considering many of you probably binged this show amid the pandemic lockdown, here's a refresher for your memory as we give you a recap of all the major happenings of the first season.

Emily in Paris' second season is all set to release on December 22. The show will have Collins return as the American marketing executive who moves to Paris for a year due to her work, also reprising their roles are Lucas Bravo who plays Gabriel, a chef and Emily's neighbour. Ashley Park will also return as Emily's newfound friend in Paris, Mindy. The returning cast also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

The first season kicked off with us hopping onto Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) journey as she moves to Paris to work as a marketing executive and in no time finds herself becoming a famous influencer thanks o her social media posts. In the meantime though, Cooper faces a tough time at work on account of the language barrier and her lack of understanding towards the French etiquette.

While Emily scores high when it comes to her fashion, in the workplace though, she faces several challenges as her poor understanding of the language and work culture creates several hurdles for her. In the meantime, Emily befriends Camille (Camille Razat), a stranger who comes to her rescue when her "lousy French" isn't getting her anywhere. Emily also finds another friend in the city, Mindy (Ashley Park), who is an aspiring singer, working as a nanny in Paris.

While it gets easier for Emily to make friends, her love life is in shambles after she breaks up with her fiance who is back in Chicago. As she tries to move on from the past, Cooper finds herself in some awkward situations including one when a married client tries to hit on her by gifting her lingerie. Amid all this, she also forms a strange bond with her amazingly handsome neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who is a frustrated chef in the city, hoping to leave his own mark on French cooking with his own restaurant someday. Amid their brewing chemistry, Emily and Gabriel also end up kissing but later decide to stay away from each other after Emily learns that he has a girlfriend and it's none other than Camille.

From hilarious encounters with fashion designers to her constantly stand out persona as the American voice at her marketing firm, Emily manages to make blunders but soon turns them into successes with her creative ideas. In the meantime, Emily continues to become the object of affection for several around her including client, French designer Pierre Cadault's nephew Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins). With Mathieu, Emily enjoys a romantic date.

Towards the first season's finale though, things take a massive turn as Gabriel informs Emily about his plans to move to Normandy and start his restaurant there. Hearing this, heartbroken Emily decides to confront Gabriel about her feelings for him and meets him at his restaurant. The duo end up confessing their feelings for each other and spend the night together. Although, there's still a big change about to hit their lives as Gabriel gets an offer from one of Emily's clients to invest in his own restaurant in Paris. As Gabriel decides to stay back and cancels on moving to Normandy, Emily finds herself torn between her love for Gabriel and her friendship with Camille.

The second season of the show will now follow Emily's chaotic life as she tries to face Camille after betraying her by sleeping with Gabriel and also meet some more interesting characters. Who knows, a new love interest may also be on the horizon for Ms. Cooper. The second season of the show will premiere on Netflix on December 22.