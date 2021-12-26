Emily in Paris Season 2: Did Lily Collins' Emily Cooper and Lucas Bravo's Gabriel end up together? FIND OUT

After a year of waiting to find out what happens ahead in Lily Collins' Emily Cooper's life in Paris, the second season of Emily in Paris was released on December 22. As promised, the second season of the show managed to become even more dramatic as we saw Emily torn between her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her friendship with his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). In the meantime, Collins' lead was also left to make a big career discussion in the cliffhanger ending.

After watching Collins and Bravo's crackling chemistry in the first season of the show, several fans were rooting for their characters of Emily and Gabriel to end up together in the second season. Although, the new season also saw a new man entering Emily's life as she meets Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) at her French class. Even as Emily found herself trying to get Gabriel back together with his ex-girlfriend Camille in the entire season, the big finale saw her admitting her true feelings towards Gabriel.

On realising that she's in love with Gabriel, we saw Lily's protagonist make an attempt to confess her feelings towards him, only to find out that he has patched things up with Camille. A heartbroken Emily was then seen leaving Gabriel's door with tears in her eyes.

In another twist on the finale, we also saw Emily being offered a position at Sylvie's ( Philippine Leroy-Beaulie) firm after she walks out of Savoir which is now undertaken by Kate Walsh's US executive Madeline. While under Madeline's offer at Savoir, there's a chance for Emily to get a promotion that she has been looking for, under Sylvie's offer, she has a chance to permanently move to Paris and receive a better exposure than the corporate-style work that is expected of her in Savoir. Although with Gabriel and Camille getting back together, will Emily still choose to take up an offer of moving to Paris for good is what is left to see.

