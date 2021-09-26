Emily in Paris Season 2 First Look: Lily Collins' adventures in the City of Love continues; WATCH

Emily in Paris will return to Netflix this year. During Saturday's Tudum event, Netflix announced that the Emmy-nominated comedy would return on December 22. The romantic comedy, which was initially set at Paramount before being transferred to the streaming service, was renewed for a second season in November. Along with the debut date announcement, the streamer published a teaser for the upcoming season.

Check out the teaser below:

In Emily in Paris, Emily (Collins) is a driven twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, gets her dream job in Paris when her business buys a French luxury marketing firm and assigns her the responsibility of overhauling its social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is full of enticing experiences and unexpected difficulties as she juggles impressing her coworkers, finding friends, and navigating new relationships.

As per TVLine, Season 2 will feature a new love interest, Alfie (played by Katy Keene‘s Lucien Laviscount), who is characterized as a caustic and charming cynic who refuses to learn French or immerse himself in French culture. He and Emily have an antagonist connection that is evolving into something more. However, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery also appear in Darren Star's series. Supporting characters include Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard.

Meanwhile, Star (Younger, Sex and the City) conceived, wrote, and executive produced the series . Along with Andrew Fleming, Jax Media's Tony Hernandez and Lily Burns exec produce. Collins is a producer. MTV Studios produced the series, which was shot on site in Paris and across France.

