Emily in Paris Season 2: Release date and time in India, where to watch, cast and more details

Emily in Paris all set to premiere its second season and as Lily Collins' Emily Cooper returns to entertain us with her Parisian escapades, we bet you are excited to know all about the upcoming season. The second season will also have Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and more reprising their roles. Season 2 will premiere on December 22.

As Emily in Paris returns for its second season, we bet you are ready to binge-watch the show but before doing so, there are some key details about the series that you must know including its release date and time in India. The second season of Emily in Paris will explore the protagonist's complicated love life as she finds herself caught between being guilty about betraying her friend Camille (Camille Razat) and also trying to figure out the true nature of her feelings towards Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). The show also has some new additions to the cast including actor Lucien Laviscount who has an interesting role. Ahead of the second season's release, check out all the details you need to know below.

Emily in Paris Release date and time in India

Emily in Paris' Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 22 at 1.30 PM in India. The second season will see Lily Collins return as Emily Cooper, a marketing executive at a French firm named Savoir.

Emily in Paris Season 2 episodes

The second season of Emily in Paris consists of 10 episodes, each with a run time of nearly thirty minutes. All episodes of the season will be released and available for streaming on December 22.

Emily in Paris cast

Apart from Lily Collins, the series stars Ashely Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulie, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh and William Abadie in key roles. Among the new additions to the cast are Lucien Laviscount, Kevin Dias, Søren Bregendal, Jeremy O. Harris and Jin Xuan.

Are you looking forward to bing Emily in Paris Season 2? Share your views with us in comments below.

