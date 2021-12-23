Emily in Paris Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens give a thumbs up, pleads for third season

'Emily In Paris,' Netflix's original, is a web series featuring Lily Collins as the protagonist. The plot centres on a young American lady from the Midwest who is employed by a marketing business in Paris to offer them an American point of view on various issues. However, finally after a long wait, season two of the show premiered today and fans are already too stoked with the show.

Emily in Paris' first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finding herself in a difficult situation after becoming intimate with her Chef neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who also happens to be Camille's (Camille Razat) lover. The second season picks off just where the first left off, with Emily dealing with the fallout from her choice, which comes with a lot of guilt over being a horrible friend.

Without revealing too much, let's see how Twitterati are reacting to the Netflix original series. While one user called it a 'guilty pleasure' show. Other users were pleading for a third season already.

Scroll down to see all the tweets:

