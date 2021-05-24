Emily in Paris: THESE 3 actors to fight for Lily Collins’ love in season 2 of the show? Find out

TV Line recently revealed some new details about the upcoming season of Emily in Paris. Scroll down to know more about this.

Ever since Netflix announced that Emily in Paris season 2 has finally started filming in Paris, fans have been eager for some news on the super-secret project that is highly anticipated. Now, it’s been revealed that there are a few actors who would potentially be playing Emily aka Lily Collins’ love interest on the show! Three new actors are joining the second season of the hit show, starring Collins, and another star has been upped to a series regular.

Katy Keene alum Lucien Laviscount will be starring alongside Collins as Emily’s new love interest. TV Line said Lucien will play “Alfie, a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture. He and Emily have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more as the season progresses.” The outlet also reported that actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris will also make a cameo this season and will play “Gregory Elliott Dupree. Gregory is an iconic fashion designer and former protégé of Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet).”

The tabloid also said Arnaud Binnard will portray “Laurent G, the charming and gregarious owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.” In addition to the new casting, William Abadie, who portrayed Antoine Lambert in season one, will be a series regular for season two.

While there is no release date for the second season yet, we are hoping to get more details on the hit show soon. Are you excited about Emily’s return to Paris? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Emily in Paris: Netflix announces season 2 is now in production with Lily Collins through fun video; Watch

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :TV Line

Share your comment ×