Emma Corrin opens up about playing Princess Diana on The Crown; Recalls filming the iconic wedding scene

Emma Corrin recently spoke to British Vogue and candidly spoke about essaying the role of Princess Diana in Season 4 of the hit Netflix show The Crown.

Emma Corrin opened up about being chosen to play the late Princess Diana for the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s hit series The Crown. The 24-year-old actress says that initially, she didn’t tell even her friends about landing the role because she didn’t want the news to leak. Eventually, after they guessed the news, Emma says, “my friends from school did this incredible thing, where they made me a scrapbook filled with all of the screenshots from our group WhatsApp, where I have said, ‘Oh my God, guys, I’ve been invited to read.’ Or a random conversation we’d had four years ago when I said, ‘Isn’t Diana amazing!’”

Emma told British Vogue, “I feel I’ve got to know Diana like you would a friend. I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her. I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding. I love figuring people out.”

For the wedding scene, Diana‘s wedding dress was recreated for Emma to wear. “The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me.

We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress – I think it was Lancaster House in London – and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on because it’s massive. I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so … It’s her,” she gasped.

ALSO READ: The Crown 4 teaser introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana; Series to premiere on THIS date

Share your comment ×