Emma Corrin ‘sad’ over her short role in The Crown; Wonders what Princes William & Harry feel about the series

Emma Corrin who played Princess Diana on The Crown recently said that she was sad about the fact she is only appearing in one series of The Crown.

In a recent interview with GQ, Emma Corrin said she was “sad” about the fact she is only appearing in one series of The Crown. The actress, who portrayed Princess Diana during the early stages of her relationship with Prince Charles, said it is a “shame” that her appearance is so fleeting in the hit Netflix show. Corrin told GQ: “I’m sad about it, but I’ve moved on.” If you didn’t know, Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role for the final two series of the programme.

She also told GQ that she “can’t imagine” how William and Harry feel about the series. “I’d be interested to know what they think,” she said. “If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave.” Corrin said the new series is sad “apart from the 20 minutes when Charles and Diana are happy in episode six”. The actress also discussed a chemistry reading she had to do with O’Connor in order to get the part. When asked what they were looking for, she said: “Kind of no chemistry.”

In a separate interview with Glamour earlier this year, Corrin revealed that she had to be taken to the hospital after filming a scene in a swimming pool with the young actors playing William and Harry. “It was honestly the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old Harry alive, as we found out he couldn’t swim,” Corrin said after they went to a hospital to get her some antibiotics before they were due to fly home, doctors told her that her oxygen levels were too low for her to leave.

In season 4 of The Crown, they feature the rise to power of Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, in 1979, and the assassination by the IRA of Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance) during a fishing trip in Ireland. The series also marks the return of Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles, as well as Olivia Colman as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

