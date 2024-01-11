Emmy-nominated Christopher Young Kim bags pivotal role in American apocalyptic drama The Last of Us Season 2

Korean American actor Christopher Young Kim, who goes by the moniker Young Mazino, has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming second season of the American series The Last of Us.

The show creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, writers and directors, have expressed their excitement as Mazino has joined the cast. They stated, “We’re excited for our viewers to witness his outstanding performance as he has the ability to captivate the audience the moment he appears on the screen.”

Young Mazino to play Jesse in The Last of Us Season 2

Young Mazino has been roped in to play the character of Jesse in The Last of Us Season 2. As per reports, Jesse has been described as an altruistic man who is deemed the pillar of the community because he does everything in his power for the welfare of others.

Fans have been waiting for the second season since the show premiered in 2023 and turned out to be one of the biggest breakthrough hits of the year. The drama is based on a famous video game franchise of the same name.

The show is set in a post-apocalyptic era where the world is plagued by a pandemic (fungal infection) that turns humans (or hosts) into zombie-like creatures. The show follows the intense, adventurous journey of the duo, Joel and Ellie.

Actor Pedro Pascal plays the role of Joel, a smuggler assigned the task of escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone. What’s interesting to know is that Ellie is actually immune to the infection spread worldwide.

Young Mazino’s exemplary performance in Beef brought him to limelight

Young Mazino is a Korean-American actor who rose to prominence with Netflix’s comedy-drama miniseries Beef. He portrayed the role of Paul Cho, the unmotivated younger brother of Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), for which he was also nominated for 2023 Primetime Emmy in the category Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

